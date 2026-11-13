undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bloomington
Bright Life Hearing grand reopening Dec. 16
8 days ago
Bright Life Hearing and Tinnitus Care will hold a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, December 16, from 4:00–6:30 p.m. at 5011 W. Charlestowne Way, Bloomington. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:15 p.m., with refreshments, door prizes, and a free copy of Heather White’s book Better Hearing, Brighter Life for everyone who attends.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Ellettsville Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.