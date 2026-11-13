Bright Life Hearing and Tinnitus Care will hold a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, December 16, from 4:00–6:30 p.m. at 5011 W. Charlestowne Way, Bloomington. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:15 p.m., with refreshments, door prizes, and a free copy of Heather White’s book Better Hearing, Brighter Life for everyone who attends.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Ellettsville Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc.