📅 Ellerbe 2026 Youth Basketball Sign‑Up & Evaluations

The Town of Ellerbe Parks and Recreation Department is running a 2026 youth basketball program for kids ages 5–15. Age groups are: 5–7, 8–10, 11–12, and 13–15.

Registration costs $40 per child and includes season insurance. The deadline is November 24, 2026. After that, there is an extra $10 late fee. Fees must be paid when you register.

To sign up, a parent or guardian must fill out and sign the Ellerbe Parks & Rec Youth Sports Registration Form and return it to Ellerbe Town Hall. The form asks for your child’s name, age, birthdate, height, gender, jersey number, address, school, grade, shirt size (YS, YM, YL, AS, AM, AL, AXL), plus a parent name and direct phone number. It also asks if you want to coach or help coach. The form notes there is no guarantee for specific coach, team, or player requests.

Recreation staff and/or volunteer coaches will place children on teams based on safety, skills, and ability. If there are not enough players in an age or gender group, parents may choose to move their child to a different age group or to a team of the opposite gender.

Skills evaluations (ages 8–15) will be at Ellerbe Middle School gym on November 30, 2026:

8–10 : 6:00 pm

: 11–12 : 6:45 pm

: 13–15: 7:15 pm

Questions: Ellerbe Town Hall – (910) 652-6251.