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Ellendale
📅 KELOEE student concert in Ellendale on Nov. 17
9 days ago
📅 Student KELOEE Concert in Ellendale – Nov. 17
Love school music concerts? On Tuesday, November 17 at 6:30 PM, student musicians from Kulm, Edgeley, LaMoure, Oakes, Ellendale, and Enderlin will perform together in a KELOEE concert in Ellendale.
Admission:
- Adults: $5
- Students: $3
- Ages 4 and under: FREE
Bring family and friends to enjoy an evening of great music and cheer on these talented students as they perform together.
More Info: KELOEE Concert @ Ellendale 11/17 | News & Events
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