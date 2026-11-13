📅 Student KELOEE Concert in Ellendale – Nov. 17

Love school music concerts? On Tuesday, November 17 at 6:30 PM, student musicians from Kulm, Edgeley, LaMoure, Oakes, Ellendale, and Enderlin will perform together in a KELOEE concert in Ellendale.

Admission:

Adults: $5

$5 Students: $3

$3 Ages 4 and under: FREE

Bring family and friends to enjoy an evening of great music and cheer on these talented students as they perform together.