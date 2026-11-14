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🚚 Ellabell, GA Supply Chain Hiring Now for Multiple Roles
Ellabell’s logistics scene is heating up, especially around the new auto plants. If you’re into supply chain, buying, or warehouse work, there are some solid options here right now.
Assistant Manager, CPM Development
- Employer: MOBIS Corporate Center of America
- Location: Ellabell, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead supplier quality and development for automotive parts, making sure vendors meet strict specs and timelines. This is a leadership role with supervisory duties, frequent travel, and a strong focus on supplier audits, project management, and Korean/English bilingual work.
Parts Development Buyer Specialist – Exterior
- Employer: Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA)
- Location: Ellabell, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and benefits, 15 paid holidays, PTO, 401k)
Own sourcing and supplier management for exterior parts at Hyundai’s new EV metaplant. Great fit if you have purchasing or supplier development experience and want to work on launch programs, cost reduction, and global supply base with chances for growth.
Warehouse Specialist
- Employer: Office Depot Group (ODP Group)
- Location: Ellabell, GA
- Type: Full-time/other (hourly)
- Salary: $25.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–3:30 PM
Hands-on warehouse role with reach truck, electric pallet jack, and sit-down forklift work, plus training and process-improvement duties. Good for someone with 3+ years warehouse experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and a path to grow inside a big distribution network.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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