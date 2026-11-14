Ellabell’s logistics scene is heating up, especially around the new auto plants. If you’re into supply chain, buying, or warehouse work, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: MOBIS Corporate Center of America

MOBIS Corporate Center of America Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead supplier quality and development for automotive parts, making sure vendors meet strict specs and timelines. This is a leadership role with supervisory duties, frequent travel, and a strong focus on supplier audits, project management, and Korean/English bilingual work.

Employer: Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA)

Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and benefits, 15 paid holidays, PTO, 401k)

Own sourcing and supplier management for exterior parts at Hyundai’s new EV metaplant. Great fit if you have purchasing or supplier development experience and want to work on launch programs, cost reduction, and global supply base with chances for growth.

Employer: Office Depot Group (ODP Group)

Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time/other (hourly)

Full-time/other (hourly) Salary: $25.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–3:30 PM

Hands-on warehouse role with reach truck, electric pallet jack, and sit-down forklift work, plus training and process-improvement duties. Good for someone with 3+ years warehouse experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and a path to grow inside a big distribution network.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.