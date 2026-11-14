Ellabell’s manufacturing scene is heating up, with solid hands-on roles and room to grow. If you like building real things and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of UT technicians inspecting aerospace materials and components. You’ll plan inspection workflow, oversee ultrasonic testing, handle nonconforming material, and support audits in a lab/production environment.

Employer: Automotive Industry Supplier

Location: Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Ellabell, GA

Type: Listed as Part-time, schedule 40 hrs/week, on-site

Listed as Part-time, schedule Salary: $24–$26 per hour

Be the on-site quality contact inside the Hyundai Metaplant, representing an automotive supplier. Great fit if you enjoy problem-solving, talking with plant teams, and driving fixes for quality issues.

Employer: Automation Systems & Controls, Inc.

Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Salary: From $30.00 per hour

Run both manual and CNC mills and lathes in a clean, modern job shop with custom, low-volume work. Perks include a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM), 3-day weekends, 100% company-paid health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.