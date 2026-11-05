🏭 Ellabell, GA Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Ellabell’s industrial scene is heating up, with new plants and suppliers adding steady, hands-on jobs. If you like working with machines, tools, and real products, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hyundai Eng America

Hyundai Eng America Location: Ellabell, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER (full-time style schedule)

OTHER (full-time style schedule) Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Work as a Utility Mechanic keeping a modern manufacturing plant running. You’ll inspect, repair, and troubleshoot mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, HVAC, and PLC systems, using tools from multimeters to welders and forklifts. Great fit if you already have plant maintenance experience and like fast-paced, hands-on problem solving.

Employer: MISTRAS Group

Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time ultrasonic (UT) testing role with work in both shop and field settings across industries like aerospace, construction, oil & gas, and DoD. Good for someone with UT experience who wants steady hours, variety in work sites, and room to grow with a larger inspection company.

Employer: ORAFOL Americas

Location: Ellabell, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Machine operator role focused on receiving and handling raw materials, running forklifts and light machinery, and keeping the warehouse organized and accurate. You’ll inspect incoming materials, do basic data entry and barcode labeling, and help with recycling and waste loading—ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on a forklift, and like a busy, physical job.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work history.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.