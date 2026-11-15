Elkton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady hospital work or flexible PRN shifts with strong hourly pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Elkton, MD (Elkton Campus)

Type: Part-time, casual (8 hrs weekly / 16 hrs biweekly), union

Schedule: Day shift, 7:00am–3:30pm, every other weekend

Pay: Starts at $17.80/hr → $20.90/hr after 6 months → $21.93/hr after 1 year

Post end date: Nov 17, 2026

Help move patients safely around the hospital and be part of the frontline care team—no prior hospital experience required, just strong customer service and the ability to be on your feet. This is a good fit if you want to get into healthcare with steady hours, union protection, and clear pay increases over your first year.

Employer: Staff Health (StaffHealth with Oculus)

Staff Health (StaffHealth with Oculus) Location: Elkton, MD

Type: PRN / Per diem

Pay: From $55.00/hour

Schedule: All shifts available (days, evenings, nights, weekends, holidays); 12-hour shifts; in-person

Pick up RN shifts when it works for you and get same-day pay. Ideal if you want high hourly pay, control over your schedule, and regular PRN options in long-term care, rehab, or similar settings.

Employer: Staff Health (StaffHealth with Oculus)

Staff Health (StaffHealth with Oculus) Location: Elkton, MD

Type: PRN / Per diem

Pay: From $41.00/hour

Schedule: 8- and 12-hour shifts; all shifts available; in-person

Work PRN as an LPN in a memory care setting with same-day pay and full control over when you work. Great if you want strong hourly pay without locking into a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Elkton open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.