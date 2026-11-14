Healthcare hiring around Elkton, MD is steady, with options from hands-on caregiving to clinical nutrition and behavioral health. If you like helping people and want stable, in-person work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Elkton, MD (long-term care facility)

Elkton, MD (long-term care facility) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible schedule

Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible schedule Pay: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour

You’ll manage clinical nutrition for residents, create care plans, and work with the care team to improve health and quality of life. Great fit if you’re a Registered Dietitian who wants steady weekday hours plus a strong benefits package (telemedicine, PTO options, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Caraway Manor Assisted Living

Location: Elkton, MD

Elkton, MD Type: In-person

In-person Pay: From $18.25 per hour

Work in a small, home-like assisted living setting with low resident-to-staff ratios (about 1:8 or less). You’ll help with daily care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with paid training, PTO, bonuses up to $500/year, and vision insurance.

Employer: Evolve Life Centers (Haven House Inc. System of Care)

(Haven House Inc. System of Care) Location: Elkton, MD 21921

Elkton, MD 21921 Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: From $17.50 per hour

Support clients in addiction recovery by monitoring behavior, documenting care, supervising meds, and helping keep the environment safe and structured. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and flexible schedules, but note it’s a safety-sensitive role with strict rules on impairing substances.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.