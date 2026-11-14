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🏥 Elkton, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Healthcare hiring around Elkton, MD is steady, with options from hands-on caregiving to clinical nutrition and behavioral health. If you like helping people and want stable, in-person work, these are worth a look.
Registered Dietitian
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc
- Location: Elkton, MD (long-term care facility)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible schedule
- Pay: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour
You’ll manage clinical nutrition for residents, create care plans, and work with the care team to improve health and quality of life. Great fit if you’re a Registered Dietitian who wants steady weekday hours plus a strong benefits package (telemedicine, PTO options, 401(k), and more).
Care Partner / Caregiver
- Employer: Caraway Manor Assisted Living
- Location: Elkton, MD
- Type: In-person
- Pay: From $18.25 per hour
Work in a small, home-like assisted living setting with low resident-to-staff ratios (about 1:8 or less). You’ll help with daily care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with paid training, PTO, bonuses up to $500/year, and vision insurance.
Behavioral Health Technician
- Employer: Evolve Life Centers (Haven House Inc. System of Care)
- Location: Elkton, MD 21921
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: From $17.50 per hour
Support clients in addiction recovery by monitoring behavior, documenting care, supervising meds, and helping keep the environment safe and structured. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and flexible schedules, but note it’s a safety-sensitive role with strict rules on impairing substances.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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