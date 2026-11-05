🤝 Elkton, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Elkton has some solid options right now if you want to support people in recovery and behavioral health. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with steady pay and benefits.

Employer: Voices of Hope

Voices of Hope Location: Elkton, MD (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$27/hour

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, PTO, flexible schedule

Work directly with people facing addiction—offering rides to treatment, harm reduction supplies, Narcan training, and one-on-one support. Free training is provided and you’re paid while you earn your Maryland Certified Peer Recovery Specialist credential. Great fit if you’re in recovery (1+ year), connected to the local recovery community, and want your lived experience to help others.

Employer: Maryland Department of Health – Cecil County Health Department

Location: Elkton, MD

Type: Full-time, State position

Salary: Not listed (includes State of Maryland benefits)

Advanced peer role supporting people with substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders across settings like hospitals, courts, detention centers, and schools. You’ll use your own recovery experience (2+ years) plus skills like motivational interviewing, recovery planning, and Narcan training to help people navigate complex systems of care.

Employer: Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health & Concerted Care Group (CCG)

Location: Elkton, MD

Type: Full-time (evergreen posting for current/future openings)

(evergreen posting for current/future openings) Salary: $25–$30/hour (based on experience, license, and location)

(based on experience, license, and location) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, student loan support, paid vacation, paid professional development, clinical supervision

Licensed addiction counselor role (ADT, CSC-AD, or CAC-AD required) focused on group and individual IOP treatment, case management, and recovery education. Good match if you have 2+ years in SUD treatment, like team-based care, and want strong clinical support and room to grow.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.