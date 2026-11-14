Elkridge has a few solid sales roles right now, from steady full-time work to flexible weekend tech gigs. If you like talking with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Elkridge, MD (21075)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target $50,000–$100,000+ in year one; $100,000–$150,000+ common in later years (commission-based, at least $15/hr for all hours worked)

You’ll help families with cemetery and pre-need arrangements, focusing on caring service and long-term relationships. This role is heavy on lead generation, follow-up, and evening/weekend availability, and can be a strong fit if you’re empathetic, organized, and motivated by commission.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for client Meta )

2020 Companies (for client ) Location: Elkridge, MD area (within ~30-mile retail radius)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (temporary, fixed term)

Pay: $25/hour + potential seasonal completion bonus

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 16 hours/week guaranteed; extra holiday shifts in Nov–Dec

Perfect if you’re outgoing and into gadgets. You’ll demo Meta tech (AI, wearables, VR) in big-box stores, engage shoppers, and drive sales, with 100% paid training, weekly pay, and chances to move into longer-term roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.