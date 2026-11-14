Elkridge is busy with warehousing and logistics right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps goods moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: USPack

USPack Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM , extra hours/weekends/holidays as needed)

(Mon–Fri, , extra hours/weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: $22–$24/hour (DOE)

Entry-level role coordinating same-day delivery routes for life science customers. You’ll make sure independent contractors are checked in, routes are covered and on time, and customer updates are clear and fast.

Employer: PERI

Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year

Lead day-to-day international shipping and customs work, tracking inbound containers, handling brokers and freight forwarders, and keeping everything compliant. Good fit if you have 3+ years in import/export or international logistics and like detail-heavy, global work.

Employer: MOM's Organic Market

Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time (5 days/week, generally 6 AM–2 PM Mon–Fri , some Saturdays)

(5 days/week, generally , some Saturdays) Pay: From $16.50/hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing putaway, packing, scanning, and inventory, plus general cleaning. Great if you like staying active, can lift 50 lbs repeatedly, and want steady hours with benefits and an employee discount.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles in Elkridge tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.