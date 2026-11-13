Elkridge is busy in healthcare right now, with options for both mental health and autism support. If you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt Location: Elkridge, MD (Baltimore Washington Campus)

(Baltimore Washington Campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.95–$31.45/hour (based on experience)

Work in a structured weekday psychiatric day hospital program, helping adults through group therapy, patient interviews, and daily support. You’ll help run psychoeducational groups, monitor vital signs, document in the EMR, and support treatment and aftercare planning alongside a multi‑disciplinary team. Benefits include extended clinical orientation, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) match, PTO, EAP, and mileage reimbursement.

Requirements: Bachelor’s in psychology, counseling, social work, or related field with 2–3 years’ experience preferred, or HS/GED with 5+ years’ relevant internal experience at Sheppard Pratt; ability to work with psychiatric patients and handle behavioral/medical emergencies.

Employer: Blue Gems ABA Therapy

Blue Gems ABA Therapy Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Part-time (Afternoon/Evening)

Pay: Competitive hourly rates (exact amount not listed)

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in home, school, or clinic settings under BCBA supervision. You’ll follow treatment plans, collect data, and work closely with families while keeping sessions fun, safe, and engaging. Perks include paid orientation, strong clinical support, training and CEUs, tuition/certification help, flexible scheduling, PTO/sick time, and access to medical/retirement benefits (varies by role and hours).

Requirements: Active RBT certification (or eligible to obtain), experience with children with autism or developmental delays, high school diploma or equivalent (bachelor’s a plus), valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and strong communication skills.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.