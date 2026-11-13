Elkridge retail is busy right now, and ALDI is staffing up. If you’ve got store or shift lead experience, this is a solid step up with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: ALDI / ALDI USA

ALDI / ALDI USA Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-Time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $26.50/hour to start, $27.50/hour in Year 2

Lead daily store operations, support the store manager, and coach the team while keeping customers happy and the store running smoothly. This role comes with competitive pay, a 401(k) with company match, and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.