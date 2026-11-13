Elkridge has a solid mix of driving jobs right now, from local CDL routes to non‑CDL and gig‑style delivery. Good options here if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: Elite Transit Ventures LLC

Elite Transit Ventures LLC Location: Elkridge / Baltimore area, MD (routes may reach MD, DC, VA)

(routes may reach MD, DC, VA) Pay: $19/hour , overtime $28.50/hour after 40 hrs, paid biweekly

, overtime after 40 hrs, paid biweekly Type: Full-time, W-2

Vehicle: Use your own approved vehicle (reimbursed per company policy)

You’ll get a planned route, pick up packages, and deliver using a smartphone app. Good fit if you want hourly pay (not per package), steady driving work, and don’t mind using your own car.

Employer: Planet Aid, Inc.

Location: Elkridge, MD

Pay: $23/hour plus bonus , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 4:00 AM start

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, AD&D, 401(k), paid vacation, sick leave, 9 holidays

Drive a box truck (up to 20 ft.) to service donation bins and haul textiles. This is a steady, early-morning route with solid benefits and weekly pay, ideal if you like predictable hours and physical work.

Employer: Cameron Ashley Building Products

Location: Elkridge, MD

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (not listed), daily home time

Competitive hourly pay (not listed), Type: Full-time, local Class A CDL

Equipment: Flatbed trucks and curtain-side trailers

Flatbed trucks and curtain-side trailers Benefits: Full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off

Local delivery of building materials with a focus on safety and customer service—home every day, no long-haul. Good for experienced Class A drivers who want stable hours and full benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Local driving spots can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.