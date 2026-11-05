🏥 Elkridge MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Elkridge has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and specialty roles right now. Good options here if you want steady hours, strong pay, or a change of pace in your healthcare career.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Elkridge, MD

Salary: $1,885 per week (travel package; stipend subject to confirmation)

(travel package; stipend subject to confirmation) Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)

Travel, full-time (listed as internship) Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts, 26-week assignment starting 11/17/2026

This is a solid travel PT contract with guaranteed hours and day shifts. Host Healthcare offers Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks for travelers.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Elkridge, MD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time leadership (RN)

You’ll manage a 24/7 adult inpatient psych unit, oversee budget and staffing, and still use your clinical skills in direct care and treatment planning. Great fit for an experienced Maryland RN ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role.

Employer: Elita Medical Spa

Location: Elkridge, MD

Salary: From $80.00 per hour + $1,000 bonus after 90 days

+ Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week), weekends preferred, no evenings

You’ll step into a busy med spa with 4,000+ clients—no need to build your own panel. Role includes Botox, Juvéderm, microneedling, body contouring (after training), and consults; must have an active MD NP license and 1+ year of injector experience.

Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)

Location: Elkridge, MD (serving the Baltimore City 911 system)

(serving the Baltimore City 911 system) Salary: $25.50 per hour or more (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Part-time EMT-B

This role puts you on the front lines of 911 calls, handling both emergency and non-emergency transports. Good for EMTs who want strong field experience with a major EMS provider and can meet MD EMT, CPR/BLS, and driving requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.