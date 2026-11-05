🛒 Elkridge Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles Hiring

Elkridge has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from big-box retail to a well-known gift brand. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Lowe's Home Improvement)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Lowe's Home Improvement) Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.30 per hour

Help customers with their outdoor and garden projects, from plants to building materials. This role is active and hands-on, with time both indoors and outside, plus strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Edible Arrangements

Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)

In-person (other/unspecified schedule) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Front-desk style role where you answer phones, greet customers, and handle basic office tasks for a popular gift and treats brand. Good fit if you’re organized, have clear phone manners, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and basic data entry.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.