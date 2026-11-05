🏗️ Several Engineering Roles Hiring Now in Elkridge, MD

Elkridge is busy right now for engineers, especially in power and defense. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313

Lead digital controls work for nuclear power plants, including SMRs and major digital upgrade projects. You’ll direct technical decisions, solve complex I&C issues, work with PLC/DCS/HSI systems, and act as a key liaison with clients and vendors.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,998 – $90,586

Great first role if you’re finishing a BS/MS in Civil Engineering (winter 2025 or spring 2026). You’ll work on power plant site development—grading, drainage, stormwater, roads, and ponds—using tools like Civil 3D and AutoCAD in a multi-discipline team.

Employer: Teledyne FLIR

Location: Elkridge, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role designing rugged electromechanical systems for defense and surveillance, using SolidWorks and ASME standards. You’ll lead designs from concept to delivery, do structural/thermal analysis, and mentor junior engineers on mission-critical DoD projects (US citizenship required).

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume around the listed skills, and apply soon while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.