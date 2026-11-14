Elko’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who don’t mind hard work, travel, and long shifts. Here are a few strong options if you like working with your hands and heavy equipment.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect, troubleshoot, and repair mobile cranes for industrial and infrastructure projects, working in both the field and yard. Good fit if you have heavy equipment repair experience, care about safety, and like varied mechanical and electrical work.

Employer: Timberline Drilling, Inc.

Location: Elko, NV (travel nationwide, including Alaska)

(travel nationwide, including Alaska) Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn $90,000+ in your first year (per listing)

Entry-level role helping with core drilling for surface and underground mining. Expect 12-hour shifts, up to 20 days on / 10 days off, heavy lifting, travel, and work in extreme weather—balanced by high earning potential, overtime, bonuses, paid travel, per diem, and full benefits.

Employer: BHI (B.H. Inc.)

Location: Listed as Elko, NV ; crews meet in Salt Lake City, UT and travel across the western U.S.

Listed as ; crews meet in and travel across the western U.S. Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$45 per hour (higher for Class A CDL)

(higher for Class A CDL) Benefits: Weekly pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, per diem on travel jobs

Operate horizontal directional drills (Ditch Witch or Vermeer) on long-term travel crews, often gone 4–5 weeks at a time. Best for experienced HDD operators who like life on the road and want strong hourly pay plus solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Elko’s trades jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.