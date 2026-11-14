Elko’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside nursing to behavioral health leadership. If you’re in medicine and want to stay local (or travel in), there’s a good mix of night shifts, clinic hours, and travel contracts.

Employer: Vitality Unlimited

Vitality Unlimited Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time, nights (6pm–6am, 3 days/week)

Pay: $18–$19/hour

Work directly with clients in detox and residential treatment, taking vitals, doing admissions/discharges, and keeping the unit running smoothly. Good fit if you have stamina, calm under pressure, and want hands-on behavioral health experience with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Vitality Unlimited

Vitality Unlimited Location: Elko, NV or Dayton, NV base

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $125,000–$150,000/year

Lead medical care for clients in treatment: exams, diagnosis, prescribing, sick call, and health education. Ideal for a master’s-prepared APRN with psych focus who wants broad impact across primary, preventive, and mental health care, plus benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Vitality Unlimited

Vitality Unlimited Location: Elko, NV (covers all Vitality locations)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $100,000–$110,000/year + $5,000 sign-on (after 60 days)

Oversee a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic: supervise therapists and case managers, manage quality and compliance, and keep operations running smoothly. Requires LCSW or LADC in Nevada and a master’s in a behavioral health field; comes with full benefits and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Premise Health (via VetJobs )

Premise Health (via ) Location: Elko, NV (some travel to Winnemucca)

(some travel to Winnemucca) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Pay range noted: $96,000–$120,000/year (another range listed as $75,000–$100,000 )

(another range listed as ) Lead a small behavioral health team in an onsite health center: provide individual and group counseling, crisis intervention, and program development. Great for licensed clinicians (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, etc.) with 5+ years’ experience and prior leadership.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Community pharmacy role focused on accurate dispensing, vaccines, patient counseling, and running daily pharmacy operations. Good match if you hold a pharmacy degree and Nevada license and like a busy retail setting with customer interaction.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time travel contract

Salary: Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed)

Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed) ICU travel assignment for RNs with at least 1 year of ICU experience. You’ll work with one recruiter, avoid mid-contract pay cuts, and can get license reimbursement and referral bonuses.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time travel contract

Salary: Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed)

Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed) Same ICU travel opportunity, with more detail on requirements like ACLS/BLS, and preference for CCRN or other critical care certs. Good if you want to compare details and apply via Indeed.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time travel contract

Salary: Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed)

Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed) OB/L&D travel role supporting moms and babies during childbirth, with one dedicated recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time travel contract

Salary: Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed)

Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range not listed) Same OB travel opportunity, with extra detail: 2+ years OB/L&D, RN license, BLS, ACLS, NRP required. Nice option if you want to see full transparency on pay ranges before submission.

Employer: Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time, mid-shift

Sign-on: Various full-time RN bonuses up to $15,000

Various full-time RN bonuses Join a fast-paced ER team caring for urgent and life-threatening conditions, with strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and wellness programs. Nevada RN license and BLS/ACLS required; new grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the Med/Surg unit at night: oversee staffing, support nurses, and ensure quality care while still providing hands-on nursing. Nevada RN license, BLS/ACLS, and some experience preferred; strong benefits and growth opportunities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.