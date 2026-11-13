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Elko
⚡ Elko, NV Utility & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Elko’s power and communications scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and don’t mind some travel. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.
Traveling Fiber Technician
- Employer: BHI
- Location: Elko, NV (travel across western U.S., crews start in Salt Lake City, UT)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$35/hour, paid weekly
- Benefits: Health, vision, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, per diem while traveling, 90-day performance review
- Deadline: Closes Dec 13, 2026
This is a road-warrior role building and installing fiber for a national contractor. Great if you want to grow your fiber splicing skills, earn steady hourly pay, and don’t mind being out 4–5 weeks at a time.
HSE Manager
- Employer: ALS
- Location: Elko, NV (regional travel up to 40%)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role leads health, safety, and environmental (HSE) programs for geochemistry operations across the region. Good fit if you have 3+ years in safety, like coaching teams, running audits, and improving safety systems across multiple sites.
NGM – Lineman (Tech 6)
- Employer: Nevada Gold Mines
- Location: Elko, NV (must live within 30 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution and match, PTO, company clinics, and share purchase match This is a journey-level lineman job working on overhead and underground power lines, substations, and high-voltage systems for a major mining power team. Ideal if you’ve finished a lineman apprenticeship, hold or can get a Nevada Class A CDL, and want stable utility work with strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Elko’s utility and infrastructure jobs tend to open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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