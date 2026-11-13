Elko’s power and communications scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and don’t mind some travel. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: BHI

BHI Location: Elko, NV (travel across western U.S., crews start in Salt Lake City, UT)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Benefits: Health, vision, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match , PTO , per diem while traveling, 90-day performance review

Health, vision, dental, life insurance, , , per diem while traveling, 90-day performance review Deadline: Closes Dec 13, 2026

This is a road-warrior role building and installing fiber for a national contractor. Great if you want to grow your fiber splicing skills, earn steady hourly pay, and don’t mind being out 4–5 weeks at a time.

Employer: ALS

ALS Location: Elko, NV (regional travel up to 40%)

(regional travel up to 40%) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role leads health, safety, and environmental (HSE) programs for geochemistry operations across the region. Good fit if you have 3+ years in safety, like coaching teams, running audits, and improving safety systems across multiple sites.

Employer: Nevada Gold Mines

Location: Elko, NV (must live within 30 miles)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution and match, PTO, company clinics, and share purchase match This is a journey-level lineman job working on overhead and underground power lines, substations, and high-voltage systems for a major mining power team. Ideal if you’ve finished a lineman apprenticeship, hold or can get a Nevada Class A CDL, and want stable utility work with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Elko’s utility and infrastructure jobs tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.