Elko’s mining and equipment scene is busy, and local shops are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Komatsu

Komatsu Location: Elko, NV (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with manual and CNC machines (lathes, mills, VTL, line boring) on heavy equipment parts for a global leader in mining and construction gear. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years of machining experience, can read complex blueprints, and want to work with state-of-the-art equipment in a safety-focused shop.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Carlin, NV (serving the Elko area)

(serving the Elko area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$24/hour (overtime after 40 hrs)

Keep a busy equipment rental yard running smoothly by inspecting, cleaning, and tracking gear, plus loading/unloading equipment. Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–5:00 PM with overtime, solid benefits and PTO, and room to grow if you like fast-paced, outdoor work.

Employer: Kinross Gold Corporation

Location: Bald Mountain Mine (Nevada operations near Elko)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and schedule maintenance for processing equipment at a major open-pit gold mine. Good fit if you have 5+ years in planning or mechanical/process maintenance, can work with JDE and spreadsheets, and like mixing office work with time in the plant to keep production on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.