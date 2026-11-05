🏗️ Elko, NV Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

Elko’s mining and infrastructure work is still going strong, and that means steady demand for experienced engineers. Here are several solid roles in town and nearby sites if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines Location: Elko, NV (Carlin Process operations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Metallurgical or chemical engineer role focused on heap leach operations, data automation, and process optimization. You’ll work across production, maintenance, and process teams, manage leaching and solution plans, and help drive safety and recovery improvements.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time, in-office (5 days/week)

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000 base

Lead fiber network and construction projects over a multi-state area for a global Tier 1 ISP. You’ll manage OSP design and builds, handle permits, supervise contractors, and keep as-built records up to date—ideal if you have civil/OSP experience and like big, complex projects.

Employer: BBA Consultants

BBA Consultants Location: Elko, NV

Type: Regular full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and location)

Senior mechanical and piping engineer role in mining and heavy industry, with a focus on design, layouts, equipment selection, and mentoring junior engineers. Great fit if you’re a PE in NV or AZ with 15+ years in mining/energy and want to lead multidisciplinary projects.

Employer: Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines Location: Elko, NV (Cortez operation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role overseeing tailings and heap leach facilities across NGM sites. You’ll review designs and dam safety work, support Nevada regulatory compliance, set performance objectives, and mentor site engineers—ideal for a geotech/civil/mining engineer with ~10+ years in tailings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.