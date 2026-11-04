🏥 Multiple RN Openings in Elko, NV – Hospital & Clinic Roles

Elko’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and RNs are in high demand. If you’ve got your Nevada license and solid clinical skills, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (Lifepoint Health)

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (Lifepoint Health) Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Sign-on bonus: Up to $15,000 for full-time RNs

Med–Surg floor at a 75-bed acute care hospital, working with a tight team of nurses, physicians, therapists, and case managers. Good fit if you want to sharpen broad clinical skills, build strong patient relationships, and access comprehensive benefits, PTO, tuition/loan assistance, 401(k) match, and wellness programs.

Employer: Nevada Health Centers

Location: Elko, NV

Type: Full-time

Clinic-based role in a Patient Centered Health Home, focused on chronic disease management, wellness, and care coordination instead of bedside hospital work. Great if you have 3+ years clinical experience (ER/ICU/clinic), like patient education and follow-up, and want more regular hours while still using strong assessment and problem-solving skills.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Location: Elko, NV

Type: Listed as Part-time (posting describes Full-time, Night Shift duties)

Behavioral health unit role supporting patients through stabilization and recovery in a collaborative setting. You’ll handle meds, assessments, documentation, and daily living support while working closely with behavioral health professionals. Includes access to medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness and development programs.

If any of these feel like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.