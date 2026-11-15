Elkins is seeing steady growth in healthcare travel roles and advanced practice positions. If you’re in medical imaging or oncology care, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Elkins, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts , 13-week assignment

, , , Start date: 12/07/2026

Pay: $2,208 per week

This CT Tech travel role offers strong weekly pay and a daytime schedule. Good fit if you want a focused 13-week contract with a company known for travel nursing support.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Elkins, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts , 13-week assignment

, , , Start date: 12/07/2026

Pay: $1,951 per week

Another CT Tech travel contract with similar schedule and length, but slightly lower weekly pay. Triage highlights custom pay packages, day-one benefits, and housing options, which may balance out the rate.

Employer: WVU Medicine / UHA University Health Associates

Location: 1013 North Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Type: Full-time, Exempt , 40 hrs/week

, Role: Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant in Hematology/Oncology (infusion center, clinic, and some inpatient care)

This APP role is for NPs or PAs who want to manage oncology patients across infusion and ambulatory settings. You’ll do comprehensive assessments, help lead care plans, support education, and be part of the state’s largest health system.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.