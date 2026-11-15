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🐱 Young, Senior & Tortoiseshell Cats Ready for Adoption in Elkins
Elkins has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Randolph County Humane Society. Each one has a different look and age, so there’s a good chance one will be the right match for you.
Igor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)
- Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 636-7844
Igor is a young tan/fawn boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home. You can fill out an adoption application online through the shelter’s website.
👉 Meet Igor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 636-7844
Finn is a fluffy orange/red youngster with medium-length fur. He’s ready for someone to take him home and give him lots of love. Applications are available online.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Belladonna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 636-7844
Belladonna is a striking tortoiseshell girl with a unique coat. She’s a young cat who’s ready to move from the shelter into a cozy home. Apply through the shelter’s website.
👉 Meet Belladonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bones
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 636-7844
Bones is a black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. You can submit an adoption application online on the shelter’s site.
👉 Meet Bones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lawrence
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 636-7844
Lawrence is a mostly white senior gentleman who deserves a soft place to land. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, he may be the one. Apply through the shelter’s website.
👉 Meet Lawrence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Randolph County Humane Society or calling (304) 636-7844 to ask about these adoptable kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.