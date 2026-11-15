Elkins has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Randolph County Humane Society. Each one has a different look and age, so there’s a good chance one will be the right match for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)

Tan/Fawn (mostly) Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 636-7844

Igor is a young tan/fawn boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home. You can fill out an adoption application online through the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Igor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 636-7844

Finn is a fluffy orange/red youngster with medium-length fur. He’s ready for someone to take him home and give him lots of love. Applications are available online.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 636-7844

Belladonna is a striking tortoiseshell girl with a unique coat. She’s a young cat who’s ready to move from the shelter into a cozy home. Apply through the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Belladonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 636-7844

Bones is a black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. You can submit an adoption application online on the shelter’s site.

👉 Meet Bones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Randolph County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 636-7844

Lawrence is a mostly white senior gentleman who deserves a soft place to land. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, he may be the one. Apply through the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Lawrence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Randolph County Humane Society or calling (304) 636-7844 to ask about these adoptable kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.