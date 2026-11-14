Elkins has a nice mix of hands-on therapy roles and a clinic-based nursing job right now. Good options if you want flexible PRN work or steady hours in care management.

Employer: THE ORCHARDS / Harvest Healthcare Services

THE ORCHARDS / Location: Elkins, WV

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT evaluations, treatment plans, and supervision for OTAs in a skilled setting. Flexible PRN shifts (minimum one shift a month) with competitive wages—nice option if you want extra income without giving up your main schedule.

Employer: THE ORCHARDS / Harvest Healthcare Services

THE ORCHARDS / Location: Elkins, WV

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Not listed

Evaluate residents, build treatment plans, and guide PTAs while helping patients regain mobility and independence. PRN lets you pick up shifts around another job, school, or retirement, with just one shift per month required.

Employer: THE ORCHARDS / Harvest Healthcare Services

THE ORCHARDS / Location: Elkins, WV

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Not listed

Work on speech, language, cognition, and swallowing with patients in a rehab setting. Great if you want flexible PRN hours, a mix of clinical work and patient/family education, and the chance to support residents’ communication and safety.

Employer: Valley Health Care

Location: Elkins, WV (outpatient clinic and some community locations)

(outpatient clinic and some community locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non–face-to-face care management role for patients with chronic conditions. Requires an active WV LPN or RN license and offers steady clinic hours focused on care coordination, reducing readmissions, and supporting value-based care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or location details that make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.