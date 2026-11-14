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🏥 Elkins WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible & Clinical Roles
Elkins has a nice mix of hands-on therapy roles and a clinic-based nursing job right now. Good options if you want flexible PRN work or steady hours in care management.
Occupational Therapist PRN
- Employer: THE ORCHARDS / Harvest Healthcare Services
- Location: Elkins, WV
- Type: PRN (as-needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide OT evaluations, treatment plans, and supervision for OTAs in a skilled setting. Flexible PRN shifts (minimum one shift a month) with competitive wages—nice option if you want extra income without giving up your main schedule.
Physical Therapist PRN
- Employer: THE ORCHARDS / Harvest Healthcare Services
- Location: Elkins, WV
- Type: PRN (as-needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Evaluate residents, build treatment plans, and guide PTAs while helping patients regain mobility and independence. PRN lets you pick up shifts around another job, school, or retirement, with just one shift per month required.
Speech Language Pathologist PRN
- Employer: THE ORCHARDS / Harvest Healthcare Services
- Location: Elkins, WV
- Type: PRN (as-needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on speech, language, cognition, and swallowing with patients in a rehab setting. Great if you want flexible PRN hours, a mix of clinical work and patient/family education, and the chance to support residents’ communication and safety.
Quality Coordinator II – Advanced Primary Care Management
- Employer: Valley Health Care
- Location: Elkins, WV (outpatient clinic and some community locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Non–face-to-face care management role for patients with chronic conditions. Requires an active WV LPN or RN license and offers steady clinic hours focused on care coordination, reducing readmissions, and supporting value-based care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or location details that make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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