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🏥 Multiple Elkins Park Healthcare Roles, RN Up to $53/hr
Elkins Park’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from bedside care to quality and safety. If you’re in medical or rehab work, this is a good moment to make a move close to home.
RN Supervisor
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Elkins Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, Dayshift
- Salary: $49.00–$53.00 per hour
Lead nursing care in a skilled nursing facility where the focus is on compassion and quality. This role comes with daily or weekly pay options, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), employer-paid life insurance, tuition and loan programs, and a family-like, stable team recognized with an AHCA Bronze Award.
Rehab Aide – Part Time (Jefferson Moss-Magee, Elkins Park)
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health
- Location: 60 Township Line Road, Elkins Park, PA
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support therapists by getting patients and treatment areas ready across acute care, rehab, skilled nursing, and outpatient settings. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, BLS (AHA), can handle physical work (lifting and lots of walking), and want big-system benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and tuition discounts.
Quality and Safety Senior Specialist – Jefferson
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health
- Location: 60 Township Line Road, Elkins Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Higher-level role driving patient safety, quality, and process improvement across the organization. You’ll lead safety investigations, analyze data, present findings, and coach teams on safety science and project management, with access to Jefferson’s comprehensive benefits and tuition assistance.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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