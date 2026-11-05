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Elkins

Senior Thanksgiving Dinner at Elkins High School

4 days ago
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The Elkins Fire Department and Fire Belles will host their Annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Dinner on November 21 at the Elkins High School Cafeteria for all senior citizens. Entertainment will begin at 5:30 PM, and dinner will be served at 6:00 PM. The event will include food, fellowship, and entertainment to honor seniors in the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Elkins Arkansas Volunteer Fire Department

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