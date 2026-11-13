Elkin’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around auto parts and big-box stores. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Elkin, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support commercial auto parts sales, help coordinate deliveries, and keep the store’s vehicle fleet and backroom organized. Good fit if you know cars, can lift heavy items, and like a mix of customer service, light driving, and logistics.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Elkin, NC

Type: Full-time (position can be part-time or full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone with parts, batteries, and wipers. Great if you enjoy talking with people, keeping shelves stocked, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50–100 lbs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1337

Location: 548 CC Camp Rd, Elkin, NC 28621

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: $15–$28 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

Stock food and household items, build seasonal displays, and help shoppers find what they need. Offers multiple shifts, solid benefits, and Walmart-paid education programs for both full-time and part-time staff.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.