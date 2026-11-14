Elkhart has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, these pups might be the perfect match for your home.

Breed: Dachshund (piebald)

Dachshund (piebald) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Tracking In The Shadows - Rescuing Lost Dogs

Contact: (574) 387-2389

About Leo:

Leo is a happy, adoptable piebald dachshund who is ready to be your new best friend. He loves being included in whatever you’re doing—walks, car rides, or just relaxing on the couch.

He needs a little patience as he settles into a new home. Leo prefers having his person go outside with him for potty breaks until he learns the new routine. He currently wears a belly band indoors and is still working on house training, but once he feels safe, his true self shines through.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Age: Adult (4 years old, birthday May 8)

(4 years old, birthday May 8) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Elkhart, IN)

About Sugar:

Sugar is a very loving dog who enjoys people and loves to meet everyone. She’s a snuggler who likes to cuddle and play.

She can be nervous with some people, especially some men, and may bark at them at first. Sugar also has extreme anxiety during storms and may become destructive if she’s stressed. She will need:

A patient adopter willing to continue training

Someone who can help her manage storm anxiety

A safe space if she needs to be kept in a room when you’re away

If you can offer structure, training, and reassurance, Sugar could blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Tracking In The Shadows - Rescuing Lost Dogs

Contact: (574) 387-2389

About Bruno:

Bruno is a laid-back senior who is “hilariously unamused by life” in the best way. He lives for mealtime and couch snuggles and is much more of a couch guy than a go-go-go dog.

He enjoys short leash walks but mostly prefers to rest, relax, and take it easy. His calm demeanor and big puppy-dog eyes tend to win hearts quickly and get everyone jumping to make him happy. Bruno is also highly food motivated, which can be helpful for training and bonding.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Elkhart, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed numbers or visit their online profiles to learn more, set up a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.