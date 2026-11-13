🚨 Roads reopen after crash at Cassopolis St & Co Rd 6 E

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorized scooter that happened around 9:30 p.m. on November 12, 2026 near the intersection of Cassopolis St and Co Rd 6 E in Elkhart.

An 18-year-old man on a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Co Rd 6. He was taken to a local hospital with a serious but, as last reported, non-life-threatening head injury.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The Elkhart Police Crash Team is handling the investigation.

As of 12:00 a.m. on November 13, 2026, the westbound lanes of Co Rd 6 E at Cassopolis St have reopened after being closed for the investigation.

Police say this information is preliminary and they will share more details as they are allowed under the ongoing investigation and the law.