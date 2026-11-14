The proposed 137-acre Quaday Avenue Mixed-Use project advanced Tuesday after the Otsego City Council unanimously accepted the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) completed by the project’s developer, Darkenwald Corporation, and the finding that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) would not be required, clearing a key regulatory milestone for the project.

The agenda item did not consider the actual development proposal itself, just whether it met the need for an EIS.

Located at the intersection of Minnesota State Highway 101 and Northeast River Road/County Road 42, the development is projected to bring a total of 432 residential units, approximately 34,000 square feet of institutional space and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space to the site.

The land is owned by is owned by DNY Limited Family Partnership

Phase 1 of the project, which is expected to begin in 2026, will include 122 single-family homes surrounding a lake and will add a new park and greenway space.

Phase 2 of the project, would include 230 multifamily apartment units and a senior living campus featuring 32 senior townhomes, 47 assisted-living apartments and approximately 34,000 square feet of memory-care space.

Additionally, it would add 65,000-square-foot commercial development in the northern portion of the development.

Staff explained that the two sections of the property were roughly divided across either side of Quaday Avenue.

The entire buildout is expected to take five years to complete.

Environmental impact discussed

Due to the size and scale of the project, a EAW was required with the public comments period concluding on Oct. 22. Six comments were submitted — two from state agencies and four from Otsego residents.

City staff explained that the EAW looks at several criteria required by state and federal agencies to measure whether environmental impacts are cumulative, they can build on one another and how they are mitigated to determine if the EIS is needed.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asked about the potential air quality impact during construction from dust and diesel emissions.

City documents attached to Tuesday’s agenda states the developer implemented dust mitigation measures and the state’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Calculator showed the project within acceptable limits.

The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office also submitted that no significant archaeological sites or properties would be impacted by the project.

Resident asked questions on issues ranging from the impacts to wildlife and wetland habitat and mature trees in the area to stormwater management to where trails and roads would be placed.

City staff stated that the project would have to comply with all local, state and federal regulations but these specific issues raised by residents would be addressed during future public hearings when the developer seeks approval a Zoning Ordinance amendment and the approval of both a preliminary and then a final plat.

The Otsego Planning Commission held a public hearing on Oct. 19 for the EAW and recommended the Council vote that a EIS isn’t required for this project because it doesn’t have enough significant environmental effects.