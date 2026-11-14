(Editor’s note: This calendar of events was assembled in partnership with the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. It combines select items from the Chamber’s calendar with submissions sent electronically to the Star News. The calendar will be updated weekly and be edited to fit as needed to comply with space constraints.)

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Annual Holiday Bazaar at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St., Elk River

Info: Holiday Gifts of all types! Assorted gift baskets and crafts. Famous Bakery Shoppe will offer homemade holiday cookies, candies, breads, jams, jellies, pies, cakes and tasty snack items! The Christmas Café will be serving chili, chicken noodle soup and sweet potato soup served with a corn muffin and sweet treat. Pints and quarts of soup to go will be available. $100 Gift Cards drawings. You need not be present to win. All are welcome. Call Holy Trinity at 763-441-5482 or go to www.holytrinityelkriver.org with questions.

Open Doors for Youth Open House

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Open Doors for Youth Drop-in Center, 554 Third St. NW, Suite 201, Elk River

Info: Stop by Open Doors for Youth to see what’s new at the drop-in center and take a video tour of The Next Door, our transitional housing program. Enjoy light refreshments, meet the people behind our mission, and explore how you can be a part of opening doors to brighter futures for local youth! Contact Beth Balmanno at bethb@opendoorsforyouth.org with questions.

Morning at the Museum

When: Second Saturday of every month, Nov. 14, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Sherburne History Center, 10775 27th Ave., Becker

Info: One-hour program for kids 0-8 includes a themed story time, craft, snack for kids, and coffee for parents! www.sherburnehistorycenter.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Emmanuel Lutheran Community Meal

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main St., Elk River

Info: Free community meal. We are serving sliced turkey, potato salad, baby carrots, fruit cup, pumpkin cookie and dinner roll.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

Quilt Facts: Folklore and Fabrication

When: Monday, Nov. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Elk River Senior Activity Center, 1000 School St., Elk River

Admission: $8 Members/ $20 Non-Members

Info: What do we really know about the history and traditions of quilt making? So many stories have been handed down, but they don’t always hold up under a close look at history. Find out the stories behind what we all thought we knew about the history of quilting through quilts from the ACHS collection and other museums. Presented by the Anoka County Historical Society. Register by Nov. 13 by calling 763-635-4500 or go online to ElkRiverMN.gov/SeniorActivities

Technology Help

When: Monday, Nov. 16, 2:30-4 p.m.

Where: Elk River Senior Activity Center, 1000 School St., Elk River

Info: National Honor Society students from Elk River High School will be at the Senior Activity Center to help you with your iPad, iPhone, or other technology device. Call the Senior Activity Center at 763-635-4500 ext. 1 to schedule an appointment. Students are very knowledgeable and love to help! Free for members and non members.

Read to Fritzi

When: Monday, Nov. 16, 4:15-6:15 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Welcome our newest library friend, Fritzi! She is a miniature dachshund that is ready to help young readers become more comfortable in reading and improving literacy. Fritzi is a part of the You’re Not Alone therapy dog program. For ages 5 and up. No registration.

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Fluid Painting

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Create a dynamic painting using alcohol inks! Unlike paints that use pigments, alcohol ink is created with dye, giving it a light and airy effect unlike any other form of painting. Learn this painting method and explore the infinite ways to manipulate the ink to create a unique piece of art. For adults. Limit 15. Registration required. Sponsored by the City of Elk River.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

Preschool Storytime

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Stories, songs, and activities to build kindergarten readiness. For ages 3 to 6 years. No registration required.

Schooled in Art

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Schooled in Art is a program where each monthly session features a famous artist and then participants will create their own piece inspired by the artist’s work. For school-age children ages 6 to 12. Registration required. Limit 15. Same content as Tuesday class. Sponsored by Friends of the Elk River Library.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

Downtown Tree Lighting

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St., Elk River

Info: Come and see our biggest tree, Bring your family and friends for a magical evening downtown. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and lasts about half an hour. Kids can take home crafts and enjoy activities while waiting from 4-6 p.m. Bring your letters to Santa. Enjoy carolers from Elk River Lutheran while you wait. Bring a toy for the annual Fill-a-Truck Toy Drive by the Elk River Fire Foundation. Warm up by shopping downtown businesses for delicious drinks, food, and holiday shopping.

Surviving the Holidays

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road, Elk River

Info: The holidays can be a difficult time when you’re grieving the loss of a loved one or navigating life after divorce. If this season feels different or harder than it used to, you don’t have to walk through it alone. Join us for Surviving the Holidays, a special GriefShare and DivorceCare event. Enjoy an evening of encouragement, connection, and practical help as you navigate the holiday season. A soup dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit rolmn.org/get-involved/events for more information.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Preschool Play and Learn Workshop

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Encourage a love of learning as you and your child play, explore, discover, count, and create. Join us anytime during the morning for this open-ended play session. For ages 2 to 5.

Turkey Bingo

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. John the Baptist Church, 18380 Columbus St., Dayton

Info: Come play Turkey Bingo for a chance to win your Thanksgiving turkey. Cost is $9 which includes a card to play all 15 games of Bingo and a complimentary meal of soup, sandwich, crackers, salad, dessert and beverage. Additional games played for half-the-take prizes. For more information, call 763-428-2828.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

169 Works!

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Furniture and Things Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River

Info: 169 Works! is a free community hiring event connecting job seekers with employers from Elk River and the Highway 169 corridor. Employers will be available for on-site conversations and interviews, and every participating employer is asked to provide clear information about current openings and pay ranges. Job seekers may walk in without registering or bringing a résumé. Paper applications and application assistance will be available, and ASL interpreters will be on site. The event is open to job seekers throughout Sherburne, Mille Lacs, Wright, Anoka and surrounding counties. Employers interested in reserving a table or anyone seeking event information can contact Novara Consulting Group at heather@novaracg.com.

Thanksgiving on the Farm

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River

Admission: children 5-17 $8; college student, military or 65+ $10; adults $12

Info: Step into the past to experience how rural families celebrated Thanksgiving in the 1860s and discover the deep connection between the land and holiday table. Learn how the harvest, changing seasons, and the challenges of 19th-century travel shaped the traditions we cherish today.

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Soap Making Class

When: Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Elk River Senior Activity Center, 1000 School St.

Admission: $32 Senior Activity Center Members/ $44 Non-Members

Info: Discover the art of homemade soap for a gift for yourself or to give as a gift! Using the cold process method, learn how to make soap through both demonstration and hands-on participation. Color and scent your own batch of raw soap to take home. A complete booklet and recipes are included. Register by Nov. 16. Call 763-635-4500 to register or go online to ElkRiverMN.gov/SeniorActivities

Novel Idea Monday Night Book Club

When: Monday, Nov. 23, 6-6:45 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Library staff will guide discussion of a book from their collection to stimulate interesting conversation. Stop by or call the library at 763-441-1641 to find out which title has been selected for the upcoming month. 10 copies available each month, first come first served.

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

Thankful Together: A Multi-Church Citywide Worship And Prayer Gathering

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Spectrum High School, 17796 Industrial Cir., Elk River

Info: Join churches from across Elk River for an evening of worship, prayer, and gratitude as we come together to celebrate what God has done and seek His continued guidance for our city. Many churches. One city. One Lord. Open to the public. No need to register. Visit mounthermonchapel.org/thankful-together for more information.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

Preschool Storytime

When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Stories, songs, and activities to build kindergarten readiness. For ages 3 to 6 years. No registration required.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

Holiday Makers Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River

Info: Find your holiday favorites with 80+ vendors offering unique handmade goods to wear, eat, display, or gift this holiday season. The event is held in The Yard, formerly the Field House.

MONDAY, NOV. 30

Holiday Wood Accents

When: Monday, Nov. 30, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Elk River Senior Activity Center, 1000 School St.

Admission: Member fee: $23/ Non-Member fee: $35

Info: Create custom, holiday themed decor to celebrate the season. In this hands-on class, you will choose from a variety of colors and patterns as you design three decorative wood accent pieces. You can follow provided examples or create your own designs using paint, stencils, and vinyl materials. Hang on your tree, use as gift tags or holiday home decor. Instructions are clear and easy to follow, with plenty of room for creativity. Register by Nov. 27. Call 763-635-4500 ext. 1 to register or go online to ElkRiverMN.gov/SeniorActivities

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

Preschool Storytime

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Stories, songs, and activities to build kindergarten readiness. For ages 3 to 6 years. No registration required.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Dino Dimensions

When: Thursday, Dec. 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Experience dinosaurs up close in this unique puppetry show! Learn amazing dinosaur facts and participate in the dinosaurs’ story. A dino meet and greet will follow the event, as time allows. For all ages. Registration required. Made possible with Arts & Cultural Heritage Funds from Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

Indoor Farmers Market and SwapER Event

When: Thursday, Dec. 3, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Elk River YMCA Gym, 13337 Business Center Dr.

Info: Make your December more festive by discovering new seasonal goods and holiday décor at our Indoor Farmers Market! Our SwapER event is holiday décor themed. Bring ornaments, lights, wreaths, décor, and more that you no longer use. Swap items must be clean and in good condition. You can take swap items without having one to exchange. All items remaining at the end of the market will be donated. Attendees are encouraged to also bring craft supply items to prepare for the January SwapER event.

Page Turners Thursday Night Book Club

When: Thursday, Dec. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Library staff will guide discussion of a book from their collection to stimulate interesting conversation. Stop by or call the library at 763-441-1641 to find out which title has been selected for the upcoming month. 10 copies available each month, first come first served.

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Holiday Bake Sale

When: Friday, Dec. 4, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out

Where: American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River

Info: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 holiday bake sale.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Holiday Ice Spectacular Exhibition

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River

Info: Elk River Figure Skating Club presents their annual Holiday Spectacular. Come early to check out the fundraising bake sale. $5 suggested donation.

Skate with Santa

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 3:45-5:15 p.m.

Where: Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River

Info: Nothing says holiday fun more than skating alongside Santa on the ice! Skate with Santa will immediately follow the Figure Skating Club’s Holiday Spectacular show. Admission to the event is $5 per skater, and skate rentals are available for $2, while supplies last.

MONDAY, DEC. 7

Puzzle Exchange

When: Monday, Dec. 7, 4-4:45 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Simply bring one puzzle (or more) in good condition to swap. Informal, easy, fun for all ages. Puzzles that are not taken will not be kept for the next swap. Please be prepared to take as many as you bring.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

Senior Activity Center Open House/Member Drive

When: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Elk River Senior Activity Center, 1000 School St.

Info: Purchase your 2027 membership during the open house. This is a great time to tour the Senior Activity Center, meet other members, and enjoy refreshments. Be sure to sign up to win a door prize sponsored by Thryve. Call 763-635-4500 ext. 1 with questions.

Schooled in Art

When: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: An art program where each monthly session features a famous artist and then participants will create their own piece inspired by the artist’s work. For school-age children ages 6 to 12. Registration required. Register for only one class per month. Content is the same for both Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Limit 15. Sponsored by Friends of the Elk River Library.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

Preschool Storytime

When: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Stories, songs, and activities to build kindergarten readiness. For ages 3 to 6 years. No registration required.

Schooled in Art

When: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Schooled in Art is a program where each monthly session features a famous artist and then participants will create their own piece inspired by the artist’s work. For school-age children ages 6 to 12. Registration required. Limit 15. Same content as Tuesday class. Sponsored by Friends of the Elk River Library.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

Bunco

When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River

Info: Bunco is a dice game. All are welcome to come and play for free.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

Morning at the Museum

When: Second Saturday of every month, Dec. 12, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Sherburne History Center, 10775 27th Ave., Becker

Info: One-hour program for kids 0-8 includes a themed story time, craft, snack for kids, and coffee for parents! www.sherburnehistorycenter.org

Harp Music in the Library

When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Enjoy beautiful harp music provided by Colleen Austin as you browse the library. For all ages. Made possible with Arts & Cultural Heritage Funds from Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

Breakfast with Santa and Free Gift Market

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River

Info: Breakfast with Santa and free gift market for kids to pick out presents for their parents and siblings — sponsored by The Home Team.

MONDAY, DEC. 14

Winter Walks at Woodland Trails Regional Park

When: Monday, Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road, Elk River

Info: Join us each month for a magical moonlit walk at Woodland Trails Regional Park. Meet the group in the parking lot at 6 p.m. to enjoy the groomed walking trails while taking in crisp, winter air and watching for wildlife. You’re welcome to bring a flashlight for emergency use if needed. The purpose of the walk is to enjoy the evenings in the dark, with the moonlight guiding us. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear proper winter walking shoes or boots. Walks are free and no registration is required. Additional dates are Jan. 11 and Feb. 7.

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

Holidays Together Senior Social Party

When: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr.

Info: Hosted through a partnership between Sherburne County Area United Way and Thryve powered by Guardian Angels, the event offers an opportunity for older adults to enjoy a warm meal, engage in fun activities, and build meaningful social connections with others in the community. Attendees will be treated to soup, sandwiches, games, and fellowship in a welcoming holiday atmosphere. The gathering aims to reduce isolation among older adults while encouraging friendship, laughter, and community engagement during a season that can often feel lonely for some. Register for a Free Ride by calling/texting 763-760-8570 by Dec. 8th.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Preschool Storytime

When: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Stories, songs, and activities to build kindergarten readiness. For ages 3 to 6 years. No registration required.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

Holiday Music with the Gerard-Johnson Duo

When: Thursday, Dec. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Enjoy holiday music with a mix of styles from flutist Julie Johnson and harpist Emily Gerard! For all ages. Made possible with Arts & Cultural Heritage Funds from Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

Read to Fritzi

When: Monday, Dec. 21, 4:15-6:15 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Welcome our newest library friend, Fritzi! She is a miniature dachshund that is ready to help young readers become more comfortable in reading and improving literacy. Fritzi is a part of the You’re Not Alone therapy dog program. For ages 5 and up. No registration.

MONDAY, DEC. 28

Novel Idea Monday Night Book Club

When: Monday, Dec. 28, 6-6:45 p.m.

Where: Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy.

Info: Library staff will guide discussion of a book from their collection to stimulate interesting conversation. Stop by or call the library at 763-441-1641 to find out which title has been selected for the upcoming month. 10 copies available each month, first come first served.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Indoor Farmers Market and SwapER Event

When: Thursday, Jan. 7, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Elk River YMCA Gym, 13337 Business Center Dr.

Info: Start the new year with a little creativity. Shop with local vendors and discover new-to-you craft supplies. The January SwapER event is craft supplies. Bring your extra yarn, buttons, scissors, scrapbooking supplies, and other clean, usable craft materials to swap. Swap items must be clean and in good condition. You can take swap items without having one to exchange. All items remaining at the end of the market will be donated. Attendees are encouraged to also bring books to prepare for the February SwapER event.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

Winter Walks at Woodland Trails Regional Park

When: Monday, Jan. 11, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road, Elk River

Info: Join us for a magical moonlit walk at Woodland Trails Regional Park. Meet the group in the parking lot at 6 p.m. to enjoy the groomed walking trails while taking in crisp, winter air and watching for wildlife. You’re welcome to bring a flashlight for emergency use if needed. The purpose of the walk is to enjoy the evenings in the dark, with the moonlight guiding us. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear proper winter walking shoes or boots. Walks are free and no registration is required. Last walk of the season is Feb. 7.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

Indoor Farmers Market and SwapER Event

When: Thursday, Feb. 4, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Elk River YMCA Gym, 13337 Business Center Dr.

Info: The month of love is here. Show your love by visiting the farmers market vendors and share your favorite stories at our SwapER event. Bring clean, gently used books to swap and discover something new-to-you. Fiction, nonfiction, kids’ books, and more are welcome as long as they’re in good condition. Swap items must be clean. You can take swap items without having one to exchange. All items remaining at the end of the market will be donated. Attendees are encouraged to also bring kitchen items to prepare for the March SwapER event.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

Winter Walks at Woodland Trails Regional Park

When: Monday, Feb. 7, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road, Elk River

Info: Join us for a magical moonlit walk at Woodland Trails Regional Park. Meet the group in the parking lot at 6 p.m. to enjoy the groomed walking trails while taking in crisp, winter air and watching for wildlife. You’re welcome to bring a flashlight for emergency use if needed. The purpose of the walk is to enjoy the evenings in the dark, with the moonlight guiding us. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear proper winter walking shoes or boots. Walks are free and no registration is required.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Indoor Farmers Market and SwapER Event

When: Thursday, March 4, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Elk River YMCA Gym, 13337 Business Center Dr.

Info: Shop the Indoor Farmers Market to not only restock your favorite foods, but also find new kitchen gadgets at our SwapER event. Bring clean, gently used kitchen items like measuring cups, mixing bowls, food storage containers, mugs, and more as long as they’re in good condition and do not include motors. Swap items must be clean. You can take swap items without having one to exchange. All items remaining at the end of the market will be donated. Attendees are encouraged to also bring recreational items to prepare for the April SwapER event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Indoor Farmers Market and SwapER Event

When: Thursday, April 1, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Elk River YMCA Gym, 13337 Business Center Dr.

Info: Shop local vendors and participate in our recreation-themed SwapER event. Bring clean, gently used recreational items such as kids’ and adult sporting goods, hiking gear, camping equipment, and more. Bike helmets are not allowed. Swap items must be clean and in good condition. You can take swap items without having one to exchange. All items remaining at the end of the market will be donated. Attendees are encouraged to also bring garden and tool items to prepare for the May SwapER event.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Indoor Farmers Market and SwapER Event

When: Thursday, May 6, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Elk River YMCA Gym, 13337 Business Center Dr.

Info: Spring is here, and it’s our last Indoor Farmers Market! See what our vendors have for springtime goods and participate in our garden and tool-themed SwapER event. Bring clean, gently used tools such as hand tools, gardening items, screws, nails, and other useful non-motorized items. Swap items must be clean and in good condition. You can take swap items without having one to exchange. All items remaining at the end of the market will be donated.