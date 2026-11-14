Twenty-two years after Free Grace United Church was founded in Elk River, a new generation is stepping into leadership. Pastor Braden Dykstra, son of founding pastors Eric and Kelly Dykstra, has been named lead pastor of Free Grace United’s Elk River location, bringing a fresh vision for reaching young families and helping the next generation build a strong foundation of faith.

Growing up in the Elk River area, Braden experienced firsthand the impact a strong church community can have on a young person’s life. His own story is deeply connected to the church. He and his wife, Alanah, first met in the church’s student ministry, a connection that eventually led to marriage, a shared passion for ministry and a family of their own.

Today, Braden and Alanah are raising two young sons, giving them a personal understanding of the joys and challenges facing young parents. They’re passionate about helping other families discover the same foundation of faith, meaningful relationships and sense of belonging that shaped their own lives.

For Braden, investing in the next generation isn’t just a ministry priority. It’s personal. He believes that in a world filled with distractions, pressures and uncertainty, families need the encouragement and stability that come from being part of a strong church community.

“I am honored to serve as lead pastor of Free Grace United Elk River, and I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” Braden said. “I grew up in church, and I believe that foundation is a big reason my faith in Christ has remained strong through life’s ups and downs. I believe now, more than ever, that staying connected to a church family and rooted in God’s Word is essential to building a faith that lasts.”

With busy schedules, increasing pressures and so many competing influences, it’s easy for faith and meaningful community to take a back seat. Braden hopes to help families rediscover the importance of making church a priority — not simply as a place to attend on weekends, but as a community where people build lasting relationships, encourage one another and grow together in their faith.

Founded in 2004 by Pastors Eric and Kelly Dykstra, Free Grace United began in Elk River with a mission to reach people who might not otherwise attend church. Over the past 22 years, that mission has expanded to multiple communities, but Elk River remains the place where it all began. As Eric and Kelly transition into broader leadership roles overseeing Free Grace United’s growing ministry, Braden is stepping forward to lead the church in the community where he grew up.

“As a dad of two young boys, I think a lot about the kind of foundation we’re building for our kids,” Braden said. “I know firsthand what a difference it makes to grow up surrounded by people who love Jesus and genuinely care about your family. Alanah and I want other young families in our community to experience that same thing. We want them to know they don’t have to navigate life alone.”

While the church enters a new season of leadership, its mission remains unchanged: to help as many people as possible cross the line of faith and follow Jesus, regardless of their background or previous church experience.

Braden invites young families and people of all ages throughout Elk River and the surrounding communities to experience Free Grace United for themselves. The church offers modern worship music, practical Bible teaching, and engaging children’s and student ministries in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.