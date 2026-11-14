The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce tipped its cap to veteran owned businesses on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with a first-time event.

The Salute to Business highlighted local veteran-owned businesses and organizations, giving participants an opportunity to showcase their products and services, connect with potential customers and build relationships with other business owners and community members.

It also gave the public a chance to say thank you.

Organized by the Chamber to support its veteran members, the showcase attracted local businesses and nonprofit representatives, along with community members who stopped by to learn more about what they offer.

For those attending, it was clear that service takes many forms and doesn’t necessarily end when someone leaves the military.

Some veterans have turned their experience and skills into businesses serving their neighbors. Others have found ways to help fellow veterans navigate the challenges of returning to civilian life.

The showcase featured businesses and organizations including ABRA Auto Body & Glass, American Legion Post 112, Edward Jones-Lisa Middagh, The Mosquito Militia & Mid-Sota Wildlife Ops, Hannay Electric, Oakwood Insurance, Pretty Paws and Project New Hope.

From military service to business ownership

For Army veteran Jared Wade, entrepreneurship offered an opportunity to put his education and experience to work while building something of his own.

Wade owns The Mosquito Militia and Minnesota Wildlife Ops, two operations that work together to provide insect control and animal-control services.

The Mosquito Militia handles the insect side of the business, while Minnesota Wildlife Ops handles wildlife and animal control. Together, they offer customers a broader range of pest-control services than they might find through a single traditional provider.

Wade started the business in 2016 and has spent the past decade working for himself.

His path to business ownership wasn’t necessarily a straight one.

Before starting the company, Wade worked in corporate America, eventually becoming a vice president for a human resources payroll-processing company. When his parents became ill and needed care, he left that career to help them through the end of their lives. They lived in Princeton.

Wade also had an educational background that pointed him in another direction. He holds a doctorate in entomology and biology and had long considered putting that knowledge to use.

He eventually took a job with a commercial pest-control company but found that some of its practices didn’t align with his values.

He recalled talking with his father, who had owned a construction business, about his frustration.

His father’s advice was simple: “Well, if you don’t like it, change it.”

Wade took that advice, formed an LLC, transferred the necessary licensing into his name and began working with friends and family. The business grew from there.

His military service took him around the world. Wade joined the Army in 2004 and served on active duty until approximately 2013. His assignments included Fort Benning, Georgia, Airborne School, Europe and Joint Special Operations Command. He deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and northern Africa.

His military experience also shaped his appreciation for connecting with other veterans. At one time, he employed veterans in his business. He has since scaled the operation back to a smaller, family-oriented business.

Having his own company allows him to maintain those connections while serving the community through work he enjoys.

Building a business together

Another business represented at the showcase reflects a different path from military service to entrepreneurship.

An Elk River couple started their pet-grooming business in 2020 after career changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick and Heidy Knebel, the husband-and-wife team behind Pretty Paws, have built their Elk River dog-grooming business from a two-car garage in 2020 into a growing operation with four groomers and a mobile grooming trailer. The couple are equal 50-50 partners, sharing ownership and the responsibilities of running the business.

Based in Elk River, the mobile operation serves an area extending approximately 20 miles, from Maple Grove to Zimmerman.

Nick served seven years in the South Dakota Army National Guard, including a 14-month deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-05.

Assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, as a combat medic, he participated in convoy operations transporting supplies from Kuwait to Baghdad. The unit also provided security at military installations and ammunition storage sites.

The couple’s business grew from a simple beginning. Initially, the husband helped his wife with grooming as the customer base expanded and she needed another set of hands.

Today, the business offers both traditional salon appointments and mobile grooming.

Their approach emphasizes the bathing process and quality products, with the goal of getting dogs clean and keeping them that way longer.

The mobile service adds convenience for customers who would rather have their pets groomed at home.

Helping veterans find hope and support

Not every organization at the showcase was there to sell a product or service. Project New Hope, a Lions-supported initiative, is focused on helping veterans and their families through some of the challenges that can follow military service.

Representatives Dale Johansen of the Dalton Lions and Cindy Hagen of the Rush City Lions were on hand to share information about the program.

Project New Hope grew out of an effort by Lions members who wanted to do something meaningful for veterans. After discussing the idea with their district governor, they decided to give it a try.

The organization now offers weekend retreats at four leased camp locations around Minnesota. Retreats are held in October, December, May and June, with the weekend beginning with a Friday evening meal.

The programming addresses issues including suicide prevention, managing life after military service and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Veterans and family members learn about the retreats through referrals, advertising, word of mouth and other outreach. Participants come from throughout the state, and the organization has even attracted people from outside Minnesota.

The retreats are funded by Lions Clubs, with members from across the state helping support the effort. Some members of the Elk River Lions have helped out, Johansen and Hagen said.

The need for that support is reflected in the experiences of veterans who have dealt with the lasting effects of military service.

One veteran discussed his experience serving 16 1/2 years in the military, including time in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic assigned to a recovery crew. His job involved helping recover helicopters that had been shot down.

He has been in treatment for PTSD for approximately 25 years.

He also shared a particularly moving observation from his wife of 58 years. During a recent therapy appointment, she told the therapist that she finally had the man back whom she thought she had married.

It was a reminder of how deeply military experiences can affect veterans and their families, sometimes long after their service has ended.

Programs such as Project New Hope provide opportunities for veterans and their families to connect with others who understand those experiences and find support as they move forward.

Looking ahead

The Chamber hopes to make A Salute to Business an annual event and expand participation in future years.

The first showcase offered an opportunity not only for veteran-owned businesses to introduce themselves to the community but also for residents to learn more about the people behind those businesses and organizations.

Whether through entrepreneurship, community service or helping fellow veterans, those represented at the showcase demonstrated that a commitment to serving others can continue in many different ways.