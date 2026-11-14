The Wright County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in August against funding the Sheriff’s Office’s Flock automated license plate readers in 2027, but the decision does not necessarily mean the cameras will be discontinued.

With voters preparing to elect a new sheriff Nov. 3, the decision takes on renewed significance. Candidates Rob Mossman and Matt Treichler have expressed differing views on the controversial surveillance technology, and the next sheriff will have the authority to determine whether the cameras remain in use.

Commissioner Nadine Schoen raised the issue during the board’s Aug. 18 meeting. Commissioner Jeanne Holland moved not to fund the cameras in the 2027 budget, with Schoen seconding the motion. Commissioner Tina Diedrick cast the lone dissenting vote.

The funding would have amounted to roughly $30,000 for system maintenance, according to county communications director John Holler.

However, Holler said the Sheriff’s Office retains discretion over how its budget is spent and could continue paying for the cameras despite the board’s decision.

Sheriff Sean Deringer has indicated that the cameras will remain in operation through the end of his term in December, leaving their future to the next sheriff.

During the Oct. 21 Monticello candidate forum, Mossman said he believes the technology violates constitutional privacy protections and would immediately deactivate the cameras if elected.

“If I was elected sheriff, all Flock cameras would be immediately turned off in Wright County,” he said.

Treichler defended the technology’s investigative value, saying it has helped solve serious crimes, but acknowledged concerns about public trust.

“Public trust is more valuable to me than any law enforcement tool such as Flock,” Treichler said.

He said he would allow the current contract to expire while awaiting possible legislative changes.

The winner of the Nov. 3 election will take office in January.