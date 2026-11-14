Peyton Mechelke

Parent names: Amanda and Nohal Mechelke

List the activities you have participated in and tell of your proudest accomplishments:

I played football up until sophomore year, wrestling last year and baseball freshman year. I am heavily involved with DECA. I am the ER chapter president and the vice president of hospitality for the district (DECA). Being chapter president and district vice president are two of the accomplishments I’m most proud of.

What is your favorite class and why? What is your favorite subject?

My favorite class is DECA because I get to learn about the behind-the-scenes and necessary actions to run a business, along with the competition aspect of it. My favorite subject is math, being in Calculus BC.

What are your future plans?

I plan on going to a four-year college (hopefully UT Austin) to study business, either finance or economics.

What are your hobbies and/or personal interests?

I like playing guitar, and I am working on several businesses.

Who is your hero, if you have one, and why?

My dad is my hero because of his work ethic and his leadership. I have watched him start several companies and become very successful. This is something I strive for.

Tell of a most memorable experience that relates to school, personal interests or a hobby.

One of my most memorable experiences was in my freshman year, when I went to the national competition. At this competition, I met some friends who have shaped my life today and, while they graduated, I continue to be in contact with them. I had a lot of fun at competition and learned a lot about what it meant to be a leader.

How do you demonstrate leadership?

I am the president of DECA. I help oversee the chapter’s day-to-day activities and personally lead a team of 11 while “managing” a student body of about 150. Now, being on the district leadership team, I will be leading about six to eight schools and putting together the competition for the district.

How do you approach academics to achieve success?

I get my work done on time and make sure to do my best work.

What special projects have you done, in or out of school?

I created a trade fair for the school, where we had over 20 vendors, a guest speaker and a $1,000 scholarship, with the hope of the school continuing it after I graduate. I have also created three businesses: an AI-automated trading platform, an AI consulting firm and a home decor side project.

Why do you think you won this award?

I believe I have won this award because of my presence throughout the school (either classes, DECA or other projects I have been involved in).

What does it mean to you?

It means I’m being recognized for my work.