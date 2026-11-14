U.S. Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents Elk River and Otsego as part of Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, won his bid for the U.S. House Minority Whip position Tuesday after last week’s Blue Wave election swept the Republican Party into the minority in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

He will occupy the second-highest position among House Republicans, making him the only member of existing Republican leadership to remain after House Speaker Mike Johnson stepped down.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was also elected U.S. House Minority Leader on Tuesday.

“Today is not a day for celebrating. We lost last Tuesday, and I take it personally, as do my colleagues. I fought for these seats as the NRCC Chair and worked like hell to keep them as the Majority Whip. We’re going to do it again. Over the next two years, we will regain the trust and confidence of the American people so we can build back our majority in 2028,” Emmer said in a release after the vote.

He also warned Democratic lawmakers to “enjoy this honeymoon phase because come January 3, 2027, you will regret ever putting your name on a ballot” and that Republicans would “expose every empty promise that they made to voters.”

During his interview on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Emmer aknowledged “prices are too high and wages are not high enough, and we need to listen to the American people because that is what they were telling us.”

However, later in the interview, he seemed to cast some of the blame for the Minnesota election results on people who voted for DFL candidates.

“When you elect a Somali fraudster who ran a daycare and was guilty of fraud, again, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in the Legislature, nobody seems to care. When you elect an Attorney General who’s caught on tape essentially being bribed as he’s telling Somali fraudsters that he will protect them from the investigation that they’re under, when you elect to the Senate a girl who stood by Tim Walz’s side while the fraud was going on…[nobody seems to care]” Emmer said.

Emmer defeated Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) 103 votes to 76 in the Republicans’ secret-ballot vote, according to several media reports.

For comparison, Emmer defeated Mike Johnson, 117 votes to 97 in the fifth round of voting, when he first won the Majority Whip position back in 2023 after helping secure Republican seats in the 2022 election as NRCC chair.

Pfluger, the outgoing chair of the Republican Study Committee — the largest conservative caucus in the U.S. House — said in his “Dear Colleague” letter, “(Republicans) need fresh ideas and a leadership team committed to rebuilding a culture with a clear game plan to win in 2028.”

In his own “Dear Colleague” letter, Emmer said, “There is no sugarcoating the failure we just experienced…We lost, and I take that loss personally, both as a competitor and a member of this team.”

Emmer’s influence in the U.S. House will diminish just by the inherent nature of shifting into the minority whip role, compounded by Republicans’ net loss of 42 seats.

Additionally, Emmer won almost 55.73% of the vote, his narrowest margin of victory since he was first elected in 2014 — a stark reversal from his 26-point margin in 2024.

His DFL challenger, Doug Chapin, gained 10 votes over the 2022 DFL candidate for every vote Emmer gained over his own 2022 results. More locally, Chapin earned 4,000 more DFL votes in Senate District 30 precincts than other DFL candidates gained against Republicans in the local Minnesota House and Senate races.

In other words, Emmer could be facing an increasingly competitive district at home heading into 2028.

During the 2026 election season, Emmer made campaign stops in 53 U.S. House districts across 18 states and spent $4.4 million through his campaign committees and PACs to support Republican candidates.

As of this week, 28 of those candidates lost — more than half — and 20 won, though most wins came in districts designated Solid Republican by the Cook Political Report. Five races remain unfinalized, including a potential recount in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, where the DFL candidate won by 323 votes.

Looking ahead to 2028, he will face both the challenge of messaging to bring voters back to Republican candidates and fewer reelection opportunities than this cycle offered.

How groups shifted in Minnesota during the election

During the Nov. 3 general election, several key voting groups made a dramatic shift that helped define the elections nationwide and in Minnesota.

Nationwide across all U.S. House races, Democratic candidates averaged a 13-point lead over Republicans among all voters, representing a 15-point shift toward Democratic candidates compared with the high-turnout 2024 presidential election.

Minnesota mirrored that trend statewide across its U.S. House races, although the results showed only a 9-point shift compared with 2024. Minnesota already had higher voter turnout and DFL voter rates, leaving fewer registered voters to add during this year’s record midterm turnout beyond those who voted in 2024.

In Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, the trend was different, with an almost 12-point lead for Republicans after shifting just seven points toward DFL candidates. In Sherburne County, Republicans had a 28-point lead after a five-point shift in favor of the DFL Party.

The New York Times’ Times Voter Trends dataset estimates voting trends by gender, race and age using pre- and post-election interviews, precinct-level results, validated voter turnout and voter files from each state and district. The data cannot differentiate whether a party’s gains came from voters switching parties or new voters who did not cast a ballot in 2024.

According to the report, men who voted went three points in favor of Democrats, a 17-point shift, compared with five points in favor of the DFL in Minnesota, a 14-point shift.

Women who voted went 23 points in favor of Democrats, a 13-point shift, compared with 20 points in favor of the DFL in Minnesota, a three-point shift.

White voters went four points in favor of Republicans after a 12-point shift toward Democrats, while white voters went four points in favor of the DFL in the state, a four-point shift.

Across all age and education categories nationwide, votes shifted between five and 10 points in favor of Democrats, up to a peak of a 33-point shift among voters ages 18 to 29. All categories favored Democratic candidates, with margins increasing as voters’ ages decreased and education levels increased.

The one category with a significant margin favoring Republicans was white voters without a college degree, who were 20 points in favor of Republicans.

According to the latest U.S. Census data, Sherburne County residents are 84% white, and 70% of those age 25 or older have not obtained a college degree or higher. The entire 6th Congressional District is 85% white, and 62% of residents age 25 or older do not have a college degree, indicating the county and district’s voting trends may be following national and statewide trends.

Statewide, white voters without a college degree went 7% in favor of Republicans, a 10-point shift. Voters ages 45 to 64 went four points in favor of Republicans after shifting one point toward the DFL, and Minnesota voters 65 or older went five points in favor of Republicans, increasing the margin to a one-point Republican lead.

The dataset did not have sufficient interviews with other racial groups in Minnesota to provide estimates. Nationwide, Black, Hispanic, Asian and other racial groups swung toward Democrats by high double-digit amounts and posted high double-digit margins for Democratic candidates.

Additional information about the dataset can be found on the New York Times website at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/elections/voter-trends-national.html