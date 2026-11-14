Downtown Elk River will take on a festive holiday atmosphere Saturday, Nov. 28, as the Downtown Elk River Business Association (DERBA) invites residents to celebrate Small Business Saturday with local shopping, family activities and holiday cheer.

The event is designed to be more than a shopping opportunity. Visitors can enjoy special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Grinch and Max from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River’s Edge Commons.

New this year will be a covered, heated tent at River’s Edge Commons, providing a warm place for visitors to gather while enjoying the community’s large holiday tree. Elk River Lutheran Church will also bring its community choir downtown for festive caroling.

“Small Business Saturday is the one day during the year set aside for the community to really let local business owners know they matter and are appreciated,” said Allison McDowell, owner of Allison’s Boutique and a DERBA member. “Local support is what tells businesses they’re wanted, needed and appreciated.”

McDowell said downtown Elk River offers something different from larger shopping destinations. Rather than having dozens of stores selling the same types of merchandise, downtown businesses work to maintain variety and offer customers a more personal shopping experience.

“Every store owner downtown feels it when you shop with us,” she said. “We often recognize you if you’ve shopped with us before, and we have the capability to spend time one on one with you.”

DERBA members have made creating a family-friendly community experience the primary focus of Small Business Saturday. While many participating businesses will offer retail specials, the holiday activities provide a free opportunity for families to spend time together and enjoy the riverfront.

McDowell said local business owners also work together throughout the year to create events and opportunities for residents, often with a relatively small nonprofit association budget.

“I hope people realize that local business owners are thinking of them more often than they maybe realize,” she said. “Having community support for all of our businesses means the world to us, and it fuels even more energy for us to work to create better events going forward.”

Residents can learn more about DERBA and its activities by visiting the organization’s website and following it on Facebook.

DERBA thanks its Small Business Saturday sponsors, First Bank Elk River and Peacetree Family Institute, for their support.

Tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 19

The Downtown Elk River Business Association (DERBA) and the city of Elk River will host the annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday, Nov. 19, at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St. Festivities run from 4 to 6 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting about 30 minutes.

Children can enjoy activities and take-home crafts while waiting for the ceremony. Families are encouraged to bring letters to Santa to ensure they reach him in time. Carolers from Elk River Lutheran Church also will provide holiday music.

The event will kick off the Elk River Fire Foundation’s 10th Annual Fill a Fire Truck toy drive. Community members are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate. Visitors also can warm up by stopping at downtown businesses for food, beverages and holiday shopping.

Drop-off locations:

- Aegir Brewing, 19050 Industrial Blvd.

- American Family and State Farm.

- Bank of Elk River, 630 Main St.

- CrossFit, 16802 Highway 10.

- Edge Bar + Boutique, 609 Main St.

- Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St.

- Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St.

- Kiser Construction, 12767 Meadowvale Road.

- LeFebvre Bulk Transport, 16000 Jarvis St.

- Salon on Main, 705 Main St. (to be confirmed)

- Station 2 (City Hall), 13073 Orono Parkway.