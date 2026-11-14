Whether or not the Zimmerman City Council race will head into a recount after Karen Michels secured the second Council spot by a 13-vote lead over incumbent Dave Earenfight during the Nov. 3 General Elections remains uncertain this week.

On Monday, the Zimmerman City Council canvassed the election results, which showed that incumbent Larry Farber secured reelection to one of the two Council seats up for election this year with with 33.7% of the votes, or 1,144 votes

Michels secured the second seat with 32.78% of the votes, or 1,113 votes, while Earenfight narrowly took missed securing a seat by taking third place with 32.4% of the votes, or 1,100 votes. Additionally, there were 38 write-in votes.

In an interview, Earenfight was interested in requesting a recount but the deciding factor still remains undecided: whether the 13-vote margin meets the threshold under Minnesota law to qualify for being a publicly funded recount where the government foots the bill or whether it doesn’t meet the threshold and Earenfight would have to foot the bill.

According to the Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer, the difference in votes must be less than one-quarter of 1% of the total votes counted to quality for a publicly funded recount. Given 3,395 total voters were canvassed on Monday, Zimmerman City Clerk Kary Tillman said it appears that the difference in votes would have to be less than an 8-vote margin to qualify, meaning it is leaning toward Earenfight likely having to request a recount and pay for a recount.

However, Tillman said she is currently seeking clarification on whether this is correct from the City Attorney.

She said no recount requests have been submitted yet. According to statutes, Earenfight has seven days from the canvassing to submit a request, meaning this upcoming Monday.

He confirmed in an interview Monday that he will definitely go forward with a recount if it is publicly funded.

However, he was uncertain on whether he would request a recount if he has to pay of it because it would depend on how much the recount would cost. He said he hadn’t received a final number of the recount cost yet, so he is still waiting to decide.