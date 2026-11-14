Elk River native launches television series featuring art and storytelling

Katherine Victoria, formerly Katie Beaudry, is bringing a fresh, community-focused approach to storytelling in the Twin Cities through her new television series, Art Meets Home.

A longtime Elk River resident, Beaudry grew up in the community and lived there until 2021, when she moved to St. Michael.

She is the creator, artist and host of Art Meets Home, an independently produced television series airing on 45TV. The show combines her artistic process with the stories of everyday people, featuring one-of-a-kind artwork inspired by their homes, families, businesses and personal experiences.

What began as a creative vision has grown into a production highlighting communities throughout Minnesota and showing viewers how art can reflect personal identity and community connections.

The series premiered Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6:30 a.m. on KSTC Channel 45, with new episodes airing every Saturday.

The show will be featured on Twin Cities Live Nov. 20, with a special Thanksgiving Day season finale airing Thursday, Nov. 26.

For more information, follow the series on Instagram at @artmeetshomeshow.