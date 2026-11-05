Rogers' Back and Porter qualify for state

The Rogers girls and boys cross country teams raced in the Section 6-3A Tournament, with two runners heading to state.

Back and Porter punch tickets

The Royals girls cross country team saw two of its runners individually qualify for state on Oct. 30.

Senior Cara Back has starred for the Royals all year and the section meet was no different. Back put in an excellent time of 18:32.2 to finish fourth in the field.

Junior Addie Porter was the second finisher for the Royals and the other state qualifier. Porter qualified with a time of 19:19.5 where she finished 13th overall. She beat teammate Brooklyn Grages by just a hair, with Grages running the course in 19:19.0.

Alexis Dixon was next up for the Royals, placing 22nd with a time of 19:59.1 Sophomore Lauren Barthel rounded out the top five, securing five times below 10 minutes. Barthel ran the course in 19:59.3 for 24th.

Mady Anderson got 27th in 10:12.1 and Ella Johnson earned 29th at 20:32.1 Both scores didn’t count toward the team, but the racers earned top 30 placements among 55 racers in sections.

Overall, the Royals finished third in the section as a team. Edina got first with 46 points, Wayzata placed second with 49 and Rogers had 77 for third.

Back and Porter will compete in the Class AAA state championship meet. The meet will be on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at Majestic Oaks Golf Course.

Barnacle and Fredman push team to 7th

The Royals boys cross country team finished seventh in the section and will send no runners to state. The team earned seventh with 196 points.

Eighth grader Jack Barnacle led the tea, finishing in 35th place with a time of 17:50.5. Sophomore Zeke Fredman was right behind in 38th with a time of 18:03.5.

Four Rogers runners finished in a row, starting with Cade Donnay in 40th at 18:11.3. Levi St. Martin got 41st in 18:16.6, Max Bruers placed 42nd in 18:22.3 and Hewed Salarzai got 43rd in 18:42.7. Sophomore Wesley Austin finished 48th with a time of 19:32.8.

Wayzata finished first with 43 points with Minneapolis Washburn close behind with 45 points. The Royals season ends with a seventh-place finish in front of Buffalo and behind St. Louis Park.