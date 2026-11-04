Mark Swanson unseats incumbent Gregg Felber in Sherburne County Commissioner District 3; County Auditor, County Attorney incumbents Brenda Davis, Dawn Nyhus win narrow victories

Newcomer challenger Mark Swanson unseated incumbent Gregg Felber in the Sherburne County Commissioner District 3 race Tuesday night during the Nov. 3 General Elections.

Notably, Swanson challenger Felber for the same seat back in 2022 and lost. He received more votes than Felber during the August Primary Elections this year.

On Tuesday, Swanson won with 60% of the votes, or 4,895 votes, compared to Felber’s 40%, or 3,290 votes.

County Attorney

Separately in the County Auditor race, incumbent Dawn Nyhus won by just over 450 votes.

She won 51% of the votes, or 17,579 votes, over challenger Hans Larson’s 49% of the votes, or 17,125 votes.

County Auditor

Separately in the County Auditor race, incumbent Brenda Davis also won a close race by earning 56% of the votes, or 19,236 votes, over challenger candidate Michael Tonsager’s 44%, or 15,289 votes.