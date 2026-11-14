Elk River has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and talking with people all day.

Employer: Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company Location: Elk River & Princeton, MN

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: $19.00 – $20.50/hour

Perks: Paid Time Off, Snack/Drink Room

You’ll stock shelves, build displays, rotate product, and keep back rooms tidy while working in local stores. Good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind physical work, and want weekend hours with solid hourly pay.

Employer: Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Full-time (weekends/holidays required)

(weekends/holidays required) Pay: $20.00 – $22.25/hour

Perks: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k), Life Insurance, HSA, Paid Time Off, Employee Discounts

This role keeps you moving—stocking, building displays, and working with store managers to keep products looking great. Ideal if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and don’t mind using your own vehicle for store visits.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, run the register, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Great for someone at least 16+ who likes cars, learning new products, and working flexible shifts (mornings, nights, weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.