Elk River’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, technical work. If you’ve got machining, quality, or production experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Sportech

Sportech Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $38.50/hour

Lead the quality lab at a fast-growing manufacturer that builds complex parts for powersports, golf/turf, and more. You’ll run the CMM schedule, mentor techs, solve quality issues, and work with advanced metrology tools, with strong benefits and a 401k match.

Employer: Vireo

Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50/hour

Front-line lead role in a growing cannabis production facility, helping run daily packaging, labeling, and inventory work. Good fit if you have at least a year in manufacturing, like organizing people and processes, and want union benefits.

Employer: P&F Machining, Inc.

Location: Otsego, MN (near Elk River)

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Run high-end Citizen, Tsugami, Traub, and Star Swiss machines for aerospace, medical, and other precision parts. This is a mid-level role for machinists with 2–5 years’ experience who can make offsets, edit programs, and handle detailed inspections.

Employer: P&F Machining, Inc.

Location: Otsego, MN (near Elk River)

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Entry-to-mid level CNC lathe role on Mazak equipment, with training from higher-level machinists. You’ll run parts, make basic offsets, inspect your work, and grow your skills in a clean, tech-focused shop.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.