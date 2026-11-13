Elk River’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring and flexible shifts up for grabs. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Elk River, MN

Elk River, MN Type: Full-time and part-time roles listed

Full-time and part-time roles listed Pay: $16 – $20 per hour

Work at the pharmacy counter helping customers with checkouts, questions, and basic prescription status lookups. This is a good fit if you want steady hours, customer contact, and a clear path to learn more about the pharmacy world.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Elk River, MN

Elk River, MN Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Join the front end as a cashier or courtesy patrol, keeping lines moving and helping customers load purchases. Perks include store discounts, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, and on-the-job training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.