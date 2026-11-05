🛒 Elk River Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Elk River has a nice mix of food and retail jobs right now, from entry-level cashier work to full-time management in auto parts. Good options if you want flexible hours or a step up into leadership.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.41 – $19.80/hour

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, handle takeout orders, and run the register. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO (where eligible). Open to folks 16+ with good time management and customer service skills.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead sales and customer service in a busy auto parts store while helping train and coach the team. Good fit if you want leadership experience, like hitting sales goals, and can work a flexible schedule including some mornings, nights, and weekends.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.