🍽️ Elk River MN Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Elk River’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly regulars, and food perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coborn’s, Inc.

Coborn’s, Inc. Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25 – $20.50/hour

Lead the coffee bar, make drinks, help guests with orders, and back up the Coffee Shop Manager with ordering and inventory. This role comes with strong perks for a part-time job: 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, holiday and Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, and access to an employee stock ownership program (ESOP).

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the General Manager with day-to-day restaurant operations, staff scheduling, training, and guest satisfaction. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of restaurant or food-service management experience and want a role focused on leadership, service standards, and running a busy dining room.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Elk River, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.41 – $17.95/hour

Welcome guests, manage the waitlist, and seat people quickly while keeping the energy up on game days. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and advancement opportunities, plus access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO for eligible team members.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these front-of-house and cafe roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.