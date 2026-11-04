📢 Coffee with Officer Garcia on community safety, Nov. 4

📅 Coffee & safety chat with Officer Garcia

Join Officer Garcia, Crime Prevention Specialist with the Elk River Police Department, for coffee and a relaxed talk about community safety.

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Elk River Senior Activity Center, 1000 School Street, Elk River, MN 55330

Cost: $0 for members / $12 for non-members

Registration deadline: November 3

Bring your questions about crime prevention and ways to help keep Elk River safe.

Sign up by November 3 to reserve your spot, especially if you’re a non-member who needs to pay the $12 fee.