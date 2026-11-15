Elk Grove Village and nearby areas are busy with packaging and industrial sales roles right now. If you like working with customers and closing deals, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rigali Packaging Products Inc.

Rigali Packaging Products Inc. Location: Elk Grove Village, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a local packaging company that’s been around for 40+ years, helping businesses save money and ship smarter. This role is all about finding new accounts, growing existing ones, and offering custom packaging solutions with hands-on client visits and strong relationship building.

Employer: Henkel (Adhesive Technologies)

(Adhesive Technologies) Location: Elk Grove, IL (hybrid/flexible per company policy)

(hybrid/flexible per company policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000

Great fit if you’re an engineer who likes the sales side of things. You’ll support the sales team with technical proposals, CRM management, and customer support for municipal water and industrial clients, with strong benefits from a global brand and room to grow into technical sales or product management.

Employer: ESPO Corporation (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Remote (based near Elk Grove/region), 40–60% travel

(based near Elk Grove/region), Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $210,000 – $220,000

Senior leadership role for someone with 10+ years in packaging sales. You’ll build and lead a high-performing sales team, drive strategy in flexible packaging, and manage key customer relationships across multiple markets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.